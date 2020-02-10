Girlfriend charged after Fort Hare student Yonela Boli stabbed to death









University of Fort Hare student Yonela Boli stabbed to death at res. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - Police have opened a murder docket after a University of Fort Hare Master's student was stabbed to death by a woman believed to be his girlfriend at the weekend. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Iona Residence at the university’s Alice Campus. The deceased, 24-year-old Yonela Boli, was a geology master's student at the university at the time of his death. He was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend after a dispute between the two. The suspect, who was arrested by the police over the weekend, is also a masters in geology student. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told SABC News the police were still investigating the circumstances around Boli’s death. He confirmed police had arrested a woman suspect.

Meanwhile, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, the Vice Chancellor at the University of Fort Hare, said they condemned any form of violence on and off campus, and preached tolerance among students. He has also paid his condolences to the Boli family.

“The University of Fort Hare condemns all forms of violence on and off campus and will monitor the case to ensure the law runs its course. “We are deeply disturbed by the tragic loss of a young life even before the academic programme for 2020 has commenced.

“We are even more troubled that the perpetrator is also a senior student at this fine institution.

“We call upon students to exercise tolerance during interaction with fellow students and members of society in general. On behalf of the university community, I wish the family comfort and strength during this sad hour in their lives,” he said.

The university has offered counselling to students affected by Boli’s death.

On social media, the picture of the suspect was being shared since Sunday as the news of Boli’s death at the alleged hands of a woman spread.

