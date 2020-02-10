Johannesburg - Police have opened a murder docket after a University of Fort Hare Master's student was stabbed to death by a woman believed to be his girlfriend at the weekend.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Iona Residence at the university’s Alice Campus.
The deceased, 24-year-old Yonela Boli, was a geology master's student at the university at the time of his death. He was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend after a dispute between the two.
The suspect, who was arrested by the police over the weekend, is also a masters in geology student. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told SABC News the police were still investigating the circumstances around Boli’s death. He confirmed police had arrested a woman suspect.