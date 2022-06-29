Govt confirms autopsies completed on 21 teens who died at Enyobeni tavern

Johannesburg – The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that autopsies have been performed on the 21 teenagers who died on Sunday at Enyobeni tavern and samples have been sent to a lab in the Western Cape for investigation. In a short media statement, the EC government said families have also agreed on a mass funeral next week. The report will be shared with the affected families as soon as investigations are concluded.

The SAPS has remained at the scene. Discussions are under way between the government and the bereaved families regarding a mass funeral service that will be held on Wednesday, July 6. Afterwards, the bodies will be transported to burial sites chosen by the families. The government has expressed its appreciation for the support received from all sectors of society in preparation for the funeral.

Among those offering assistance is Avbob. The funeral service provider has pledged burial costs support for each family. The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has also waived the gravesite fees and with the provincial government will help ensure a dignified send-off for the victims. On Wednesday, food parcels and vouchers were delivered to the families.

They and the community are receiving psycho-social support including community debriefing sessions to help them to cope with the tragedy.