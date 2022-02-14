Gqeberha police seek help identifying man’s charred remains found in bushes

Cape Town - Gqeberha police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased man whose charred remains were found smouldering in a bush in Gelvandale on Friday. According to police, at around 5.20pm, two boys making their way through the bushes between Oceanview and Openview near Malabar made the grisly discovery.

The body is believed to belong to a man. Police said that when they arrived the remains were still smouldering. “At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and police have opened an inquest pending further investigation. The race and age of the person are unknown due to his body being completely burnt,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.