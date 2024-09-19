Grandmother and her five grandchildren die after fire ravages shack

Six people have lost their lives in a tragic shack fire that took place in the early hours of Thursday, September 19 in the Eastern Cape. At around 4am, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in New Brighton received a warning regarding a shack fire.

When they arrived at the Chris Hani informal settlement along Ngene Street in New Brighton, they discovered a completely burnt shack. The Fire Department extinguished the remaining smouldering debris, and the burnt remains of an adult female and five children were discovered. “It is believed to be the remains of a grandmother, 68 years old, and her five grandchildren, all aged between four and 11 years old,” said SAPS spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

He added that however, the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Formal identification of the six deceased will require forensic examination (DNA), therefore identities cannot be revealed at this time. An inquest docket has been opened and is being probed by SAPS New Brighton. Fires typically breakout in cold and/or windy conditions in South Africa as families try to stay warm dry and the growingly hostile weather conditions.