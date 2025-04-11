Gunmen storm church, kidnap pastor in Gqeberha

Police are searching for a pastor who was kidnapped during a church service on Thursday evening in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape. The incident took place at a church in Mambalaza Street, NU10, Motherwell, at around 7pm.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it is alleged that while a sermon was being conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church. "They stole two cellphones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene." Beetge said they fled the scene in the pastor's vehicle, a silver Toyota Fortuner, which was recovered a short while later in Motherwell.

It is understood he is a foreigner. "A case of kidnapping and armed robbery was opened at the SAPS Motherwell and is being investigated by SAPS Anti-Gang Unit (AGU)." Any person with information that could assist police with this investigation can contact the SAPS AGU Detectives, Detective Warrant Officer Dudley Ferreira at 082 387 5957 or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 to remain anonymous.