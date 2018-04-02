A 32-year-old man is expected to appear in the Patensie Magistrate's Court in connection with a farm attack Photo: Supplied





Community members and farmers reportedly packed the small courtroom on Tuesday ahead of the suspect's first appearance.





The suspect was arrested last week at Kwa Guna Administrative Area in Nketlana location, close to the Lesotho border. This after several persons of interest were questioned in connection with the attack, but later released.





The suspect faces charges of rape, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravating circumstances. During the attack a 44-year-old woman was allegedly shot and later forced to accompany the suspect to an ATM to withdraw cash.





"It is alleged that the suspect gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door wounding a 44-year-old woman in the process. "The suspect took the female in her vehicle to an ATM in town to withdraw cash, the victim managed to drive off with her car to another farm in the area and police were alerted," police said at the time.





African News Agency/ANA

Port Elizabeth - A 32-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in the Patensie Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday in connection with a Hankey farm attack.