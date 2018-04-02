The outside of the Patensie Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - A 32-year-old man made his first appearance in the Patensie Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday in connection with a Hankey farm attack.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case was postponed for further investigation.

Community members and farmers reportedly packed the small courtroom on Tuesday, ahead of the man's first appearance.

The suspect was arrested last week at Kwa Guna Administrative Area in Nketlana location, close to the Lesotho border. This after several persons of interest were questioned in connection with the attack, but later released.

Naidu said the suspect faces charges which include house robbery, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

During the attack a 44-year-old woman was allegedly shot and later forced to accompany the suspect to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Police said it was alleged that the suspect gained entry into the house after firing several shots through a glass door wounding a 44-year-old woman in the process.

“The suspect took the female in her vehicle to an ATM in town to withdraw cash, the victim managed to drive off with her car to another farm in the area and police were alerted," police said at the time.

The case was postponed until April 16.

African News Agency/ANA