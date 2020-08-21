Hawks arrest Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager in R13m corruption probe

Cape Town – The Hawks on Friday morning arrested the acting city manager of Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality on charges of corruption linked to the city's housing department.

He was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at his home, Hawks spokesman Lloyd Ramovha confirmed, on suspicion of having taken R900 000 in bribes in a housing project that was initiated in 2014.

Ramovha said a second suspect, a woman, was also arrested in connection with the same investigation in the early hours of Friday. She is a private sector service provider in construction.

"We cannot name the suspects as they have not appeared in court yet, but we can confirm that an acting city manager was arrested this morning," he said.

The investigation concerns tender corruption relating to a project involving the construction of houses in and around the eastern coast city of Port Elizabeth.