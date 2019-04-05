Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Three officers from the Directorate of Priority Crimes, also known as the Hawks, were arrested on Friday on charges of corruption, extortion, intimidation and defeating the ends of justice. Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that two Captains and a Warrant Officer were expected to make a first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court later on Friday.

Mulaudzi said that it was alleged that the three officers visited a business premises in January earlier this year.

He said the arrested officers allegedly demanded and extorted a large amount of cash from the business owner in order to avoid being reported to authorities for being in possession of invalid documents to stay and conduct any business in South Africa.

African News Agency/ANA