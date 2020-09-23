Hawks bust Eastern Cape municipality in alleged R26m fraud scandal

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Hawks) has seized documents indicating alleged fraud amounting to R26 million at a municipality in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said members attached to the East London Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team embarked on a search-and-seizure operation at the Inxuba Yethemba local municipality, formerly known as Cradock municipality, in Cradock on Tuesday.

He said the purpose of the investigation was to secure documents that were linked to allegations of fraud and corruption totalling approximately R26m.

Nkwalase said the investigation began in 2017 when procurement processes were allegedly being flouted and several companies were being awarded tenders for road construction, maintenance projects and the design of a community hall in the municipal district.

He said the work on the projects was incomplete.