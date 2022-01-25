Hawks bust third suspect in Eastern Cape cop’s murder

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of a Mthatha police officer. The suspect, Khuselo Mkhangeli, made a brief appearance in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he faces charges of murder and robbery of a police officer.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, 49-year-old Sergeant Mphakameli Mazinywana, who was attached to the Mthatha central detectives, was shot and killed at his Old Payne house by unknown assailants before they made off with his service pistol on June 18 last year. “An operation was conducted around Motherwell township on July 10, 2021, following information received about the case. “Two pistols including what is believed to be the murder weapon were seized,” Nkwalase said.

It was during this time that Ayanda Tutu and Siyanda Sonamzi were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms. “Further investigation linked Mkhangeli to the case. “He was traced and arrested on January 18, 2022, after it was established that he was arrested for another robbery case in the Thabazimbi area in Limpopo,” Nkwalase said.

During his court appearance, Mkhangeli indicated that he will be bringing forth a bail application. The matter was postponed until Thursday, January 27, for bail application. He is expected to appear alongside his two co-accused.