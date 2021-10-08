Hawks probe Eastern Cape’s infamous R15 million Lesseyton Sports Ground

Pretoria – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has launched a probe surrounding the controversial construction of the Lesseyton Sports Facility near Komani in the Eastern Cape under the jurisdiction of Enoch Mgijima Municipality.

Images of the "completed" stadium have been headline news and trending on social media, showing the substandard sports field, which was initially budgeted for R22 million and R15m was paid for its construction. Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the probe comes after a complaint was lodged against the municipality, "following a R22m tender that was awarded for building the stadium". "The Hawks would like to ensure all and sundry that the matter is receiving the necessary attention," said Mbambo.

"The probe is still in its infancy stages and as soon as all statements and necessary documents have been obtained and perused, the matter will be referred to the Director for Public Prosecutions for decision to prosecute." Earlier, members of Parliament called for accountability over the R15m spent on a sports field in Enoch Mgijima municipality, saying the money spent was not a reflection of the field that was built. The portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs said on Friday every cent used to build the facility must be accounted for, and if there has been misappropriation of funds, action must be taken against those responsible.

Chairperson of the committee Fikile Xasa said they welcome the investigation done by the provincial government in the Eastern Cape. The committee said the spending of R15m on the shoddy sports field comes against the backdrop of the Enoch Mgijima municipality owing Eskom R400m and the auditor-general R2.2m. Xasa said they would not take this matter lying down, and want accountability.