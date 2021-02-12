Hawks swoop: 15 arrested in R10 million Nelson Mandela funeral fraud racket

DURBAN – FIFTEEN people are due to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on fraud and corruption charges relating to the procurement services for the funeral service of former president, Nelson Mandela.

The accused, which include high profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen as well as business entities; face charges of fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finances Act and corruption related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

This happened between the period of 2013 and 2014. The alleged fraudulent claims add up to R10 million.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks in East London has conducted a thorough investigation which has led to the arrests.

"The Eastern Cape provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations Major General Obed Ngwenya, lauded the serious commercial crime investigation team for bringing the perpetrators to justice for squandering resources during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon," Mogale said.