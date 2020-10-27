Hawks swoop on Butterworth bogus doctors
Durban - The Hawks have arrested a husband and wife on charges of violating the Health Professions Act, fraud, forgery, money laundering and uttering after they were found to be operating a medical surgery.
Hawks spokesperson, Lwando Zenzile, said Josiah Kizit and his wife, Henrietta Mukengeshayi appeared before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on October 26.
Zenzile said they were arrested during a takedown operation led by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team assisted by Butterworth Crime Intelligence, SAPS Forensic Sciences Laboratory and Health Professions Council of SA.
"The couple started operating the surgery in January 2019 at Bongalo Mall in Butterworth, charging R 250 consultation fee for each patient.
“Their clients were mostly pensioners around Butterworth, Dutywa, Ngqamakwe, Willowvale and Centana. Other patients who used the surgery for consultation allegedly paid for fraudulent sick certificate for work purposes," Zenzile said.
He said the couple were also dispensing medication to their clients including injections without the necessary qualifications and licence.
He said during the operation, the joint team seized volumes of medication and used syringes at the surgery for further investigation, whilst the search continued at their home in East London.
"They were granted bail of R50 000 each by the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court and their case postponed until November 27 in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court," Zenzile said.
IOL