‘He must pay for what he has done’ – Reeva Steenkamp’s parents share their feelings about Oscar Pistorius

Cape Town – The parents of Reeva Steenkamp said they want the truth about what happened that day and that he must pay for what he has done. In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, the Steenkamps revealed the loss gets harder as time passes.

“One day I would like to talk to Oscar, man-to-man. We feel there are still a lot of things to come out of this story and we are hoping that Oscar will tell us the truth,” said Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp. He clarified that he is the one that wants to have a chat with Oscar “if possible”. When asked if they think Pistorius feels sorry for what he has done, he said that that is a difficult question to answer.

“Once the deed has been done, 90% of people will feel remorse. The 10% don’t care and they are the ones who shouldn’t get out of prison. Naturally, if you kill somebody, sooner or later, you will feel remorse, whether it’s for yourself or for the family,” he told Good Morning Britain. June Steenkamp said he has shown no remorse. “I think he will only show remorse if it contributes to his getting out of jail. We don’t have the full story. He changed his mind three times under oath”, she said, adding that all they want is the truth. “Its been a horror for us,” she said in the interview.

June said that an apology is not enough. “Sorry is not enough for losing her life. She was wonderful and her whole future was ahead of her. He took everything away from her and us. But I forgave him. I forgave him through God. God asked me to forgive him but that doesn’t mean he must not pay for what he has done,” the heartbroken mother said. She insists that he must serve his full 13-year sentence.

“In my eyes, he must still pay for what he has done.” She said that as Reeva’s parents, she doesn’t think that they will have much influence on the sentence. “We leave it up to the law to decide.” Oscar Pistorius has been transferred to a prison in Gqeberha, the same city where his murdered girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp’s parents live.

He is due to come face to face with them soon, ahead of him being considered for parole. The department said the transfer was necessitated by the need to commence with the victim-offender dialogue process. The department explained that the dialogue process is part of an inmate’s rehabilitation path, where they are able to acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and society at large.