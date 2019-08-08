Siphesihle Matthews went missing last week Friday in Kirkwood. Photo: Supplied

PORT ELIZABETH - Kirkwood police in the Eastern Cape are searching for 18-year-old Siphesihle Theo Matthews who went missing last week Friday. Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said Matthews was last seen at 6am on Friday last week when he left Aqua Park for work. He did not return home.

Police are urging community members to assist them in locating Matthews. Matthews is about 1.6m tall and weighs about 65kg. He was dressed in blue overalls on the day of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)