Help police find Mark Paul who is wanted for allegedly raping a minor

Eastern Cape - The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit in Port Alfred is seeking the assistance of the community in tracing Mark Paul.

Paul, a white man aged 41, is wanted for questioning on a charge of rape against a minor. The case was opened in December 2019.

Police said that shortly after the case was opened, the suspect fled Alexandria where he worked on a farm.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Paul wears a distinct tattoo on one of his upper arms.

Any person who can assist in locating the suspect is requested to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Yapi at 071 475 2361, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

IOL