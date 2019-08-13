Siyahluma Moss, 11, was reported missing on Monday night. Photo: Supplied.

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Siyahluma Moss was reported missing on Monday night.

He was last seen on Monday morning when he left home to go to school but never returned home.

The child lives with his grandmother in Mokgatho Street in NU10, Motherwell and attends school at Nxanelwi Mfundo Primary School.

Beetge said upon further investigation it was discovered that Siyahluma never attended school on Monday, but left home dressed in school uniform wearing a yellow shirt, grey pants and black jersey.

Anyone who can assist police in finding the boy is asked to contact 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)