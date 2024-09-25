Heritage Month: Students honour Walter Sisulu at Xhamela Cultural Festival

Students from Walter Sisulu University’s East London campus gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic anti-apartheid activist, after whom the institution is named. The event, held to celebrate Heritage Month, not only honoured Sisulu’s life but also reflected on the history of the university and its role in overcoming apartheid’s oppressive legacy.

In a vibrant display of unity and cultural pride, students donned their colourful traditional attire, turning the campus into a kaleidoscope of heritage during the event on Monday. More events took place on Tuesday. The event, called Xhamela Cultural Festival Isithwalandwe, aims to provide young people with a platform to express themselves through arts and culture. Students saw participants from diverse cultural backgrounds coming together to to honour Sisulu’s contribution to south Africa’s liberation struggle.

Students strut their traditional attire at the event. Picture: Supplied Despite the cold, the atmosphere was electric, with warm smiles, rhythmic drumbeats, and energetic traditional performances lighting up the day. Attendees danced in their richly patterned outfits, showcasing their heritage through traditional Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, and other indigenous dance. Students also participate in poetry readings, storytelling, and choral performances, all while wrapped in the warmth of blankets and traditional shawls to fight the brisk air.

Brightly-coloured beaded necklaces, headdresses, and traditional garments reflected the diversity of the students’ roots, while the sound of drums, singing, and ululations echoed across campus. Event co-ordinator Vuyiseka Sizani, explained that the festival is both a tribute to Sisulu and a platform for students to express their creativity through arts and culture. “Through this event, we honour the activist, utata Walter Sisulu, after whom our university is named, and establish a platform where students who participate in creative arts groups will have an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of a crowd,” Sizani said.

"We stand on the shoulders of giants like Walter Sisulu, and through these celebrations, we keep his spirit and message alive," added Sizani. The event provided a platform for students to not only honour a national hero but also to connect with their own cultural identities and learn from one another in an atmosphere of shared heritage. The celebration was not only a tribute to Sisulu, but a reminder of the university’s unique heritage. From its origins in the struggle against apartheid, to its current status as a leading institution in the Eastern Cape, WSU stands as a testament to the triumph of education over oppression.