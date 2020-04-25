Human remains found at an abandoned Eastern Cape house

Cape Town - Human remains were found wrapped with a blanket underneath a foundation of an abandoned house at Maqanyeni locality in Libode, Eastern Cape on Friday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the remains resemble were found by the community members while assisting police in finding information about a 34-year-old woman who went missing on September 26, 2016.

Tonjeni said a case of a missing person was opened after her disappearance, however, he said the remains were discovered at about 3pm, on Friday.

"The bones were covered with a blanket and buried in a shallow grave," Tonjeni said, they will be sent to the laboratory for testing to determine whether they belong to the missing woman.

Tonjeni said a case of murder has been opened and anyone with information may contact D/Captain Zwakala on 0829211003 or may call Crime Stop Line on 0860010111 and the information will be treated with confidentiality.