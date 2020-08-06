Hunt for Eastern Cape mob justice suspects after slaying of man

Cape Town – Detectives are seeking suspects allegedly involved in the gruesome killing of a 24-year-old male from Booysens Park in Bethelsdorp, 20km north-west of Port Elizabeth.

At about at 8.45pm on Wednesday, police responded to a complaint of mob justice in Norkie Street in Booysens Park, the Eastern Cape police said in a statement on Thursday.

However, on arrival, the naked body of an unknown male was found lying in the street and the street was empty.

A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old woman from Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp was arrested at the scene for arson and attempted murder during the early hours this morning.