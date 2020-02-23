File picture: SAPS (Twitter)

Port Elizabeth - South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives in Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a suspect/s involved in the murder of a 25-year-old man, the Eastern Cape SAPS said on Sunday. Police officers attended to a complaint of a shooting in Balfour Heights in Missionvale at about 11pm on Saturday night, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

Police found spent firearm cartridges at the corner of Corsa and Acadian streets. While they were still busy at the scene, it was reported that a dead person had been found in the yard of a house in Acadian Street.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to his upper leg. He was identified as Frederick Jansen who lived in the area. The motive and circumstances of his death are unknown at this stage and a case of murder is under investigation," Naidu said.

Anyone who could assist police in their investigation was asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall at SAPS Algoa Park on 082-302-6419 or 041-401-1061, or Crime Stop at 086-00-10111, or the nearest police station. All information was confidential and callers could remain anonymous.