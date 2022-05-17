IPID to probe killing of Gqeberha gang member, allegedly by police

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was investigating the death of a gang member in Gqeberha. According to IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping, it is alleged that on Monday, at around 8pm, police were following up on information of a gang which was involved in various shooting incidents in Walmer, Gqeberha.

“The tip-off led them to a house in Walmer. Upon approaching the house, the dog started barking at the police and this alerted people in the house that someone was outside. “The occupants in the house started shooting at the police who returned fire.” Suping said one person was killed during the shoot-out.

“The other was injured and a police officer also sustained an injury.” She said the shooting between the occupants of the house and the police lasted for about an hour. “Some of the witnesses alleged that a stun grenade which was thrown into the house exploded and caused a fire.”

