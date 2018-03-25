Port Elizabeth - Sinethemba Nenembe, convicted for the murder of school teacher Jayde Panayiotou, was back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, this time for the murder of an elderly woman.

In November last year, Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Dayalin Chetty convicted Christopher Panayiotou for murdering his wife, along with co-accused Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko. She was killed in April 2015.

Nenembe was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court heard on Monday that Nenembe has yet to settle his private legal fees for attorney Peter Daubermann to represent him him in the murder trial of 78-year-old Denise Webber.

Nenembe stands accused with Fikile Mengo, Mkhuseli Ngqanda and Thanduxolo Vumazonke for the August 2015 robbery and murder of Webber, who was also from Kabega Park.

According to the indictment, Webber was at home with domestic helpers Nolukhanyo Mafuduka and Mengo when a brutal attack unfolded.

Three of the men arrived at the house armed when Mengo directed them to where domestic worker Mafuduka was in the house.

The men threatened the woman and tied both her arms and legs with a cable. The men then approached Webber, tied her up with cables and strangled her to death, the indictment reads.

According to the State, the men with the help of Mengo stole a number of household items to the value of R120,000.

Nenembe is being represented by the same attorney who represented him for the duration of the trial involving wife killer Christopher Panayiotou.

But on Monday, defence attorney Peter Daubermann told the court that he was still waiting for financial instruction from Nenembe's mother.

"His mother is arranging finances for trial. I don't want to withdraw at this stage. Should the funds not be available by June, I will advise him accordingly," said Daubermann.

If Nenembe's private legal funds are not finalised by June, a legal aid attorney may be appointed to him.

The case was postponed until August 20 for trial.

African News Agency/ANA