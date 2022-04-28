Judge Stretch, accused of bias, refuses to step down in Mandela memorial scandal trial

Rustenburg – A judge hearing the Nelson Mandela memorial scandal case has refused to recuse herself from presiding over the matter, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday. NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said Judge Igna Stretch has refused to recuse herself from presiding over the trial against politicians, former Buffalo City metro officials and businessmen.

Story continues below Advertisment

“On April 22 former (Dr) WB Rhubusana ANC chairperson, Phumlani Mkolo's attorney made the application for the judge to recuse herself, citing bias. "State advocate Ulrike de Klerk opposed the application and the court agreed, further ordering that the trial resume on Tuesday, 03 May 2022," Tyali said. At least 14 people were arrested in connection with the case, they include former ANC regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, former Buffalo City Speaker Simon-Ndzele, former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, former deputy mayor Themba Tinta, former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and the Bufalo City supply chain manager, Thembelani Sali.

They are charged with fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), relating to the memorial service of former state president Nelson Mandela in 2013. They are accused of swindling the Buffalo City metro out of R10 million, and pretending the funds were meant for the 2013 funeral of late president Nelson Mandela. “The NPA welcomes the court's decision and is ready to lead its first witness on the next appearance,” Tyali said.

Story continues below Advertisment