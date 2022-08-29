Judgement Day for ‘Apostle’ in Eastern Cape on human trafficking charges

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape apostle who lured his victims with non-existent jobs via social media is expected to know his fate in the Bizana High Court where judgment is to be delivered on Monday. Apostle Hlumelo Dywili, 35, faces numerous charges of trafficking in persons as well as an array of charges of compelling and causing a person to witness a sexual offence.

Dywili was arrested in August 2021 by police in Bizana but the matter was later referred to the East London-based Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations’ (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for probing. According to the Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the investigation uncovered four women aged between 20 and 24 who had fallen victim to Dywili. “Dywili allegedly used his Facebook account to lure victims under false pretences that he was going to offer them non-existent jobs.

“He also used the Nkonjane community radio station in flagstaff purporting himself to be an anointed prayer warrior who helps people to get healed and get solutions to daily life strife. “Many of his followers came forward to bear testimonies to the apostle’s divine powers as they insinuated that he had helped them with solving their health and general life problems,” Mgolodela said. He has since made a number of attempts for bail but later abandoned his bail applications, opting to remain in custody until his trial.

Dywili has been in custody for over a year. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Obed Ngwenya is hoping justice will be served in this matter to send a stern warning to those engaging in similar offences and also those thinking of dabbling in these types of crime. [email protected]

