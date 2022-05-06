Kariega K9 unit police recover stolen goods worth over R8m

Pretoria - Eastern Cape police members in the K9 unit in Kariega, recovered a total of R8.5m in goods, stolen in two separate truck hijackings. In the first incident, on April 26, 2022, a truck with a cargo worth millions of rand transporting catalytic converters, was hijacked close to the VW plant in Kariega.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the vehicle was found abandoned, without the goods, on the R334. “At about 5pm on the same day, members of the K9 unit followed up on information which led them to a property on the Amanzi Road, in Kariega, where they recovered some of the catalytic converters, worth about R8 million,” Beetge said. In the second incident, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, a truck that was hijacked in Grahamstown Road, Deal Party, was found abandoned near Khayamnandi.

The truck was transporting household goods that were destined to be delivered to two businesses in Humansdorp. Beetge said the truck was recovered at 10.40am without its contents. “The Kariega K9 unit members once again followed up information that led them to a property in Kwadwesi, where some of the goods worth about R500 000 were confiscated,” said Beetge.

