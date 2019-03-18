File picture: Pixabay

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of house robbery after three armed suspects stormed into a home in Sardinia Bay, and tied up three family members in the early hours of Monday morning. Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said a 48-year-old man was watching TV with his wife and sister-in-law when three suspects armed with knives and a crowbar entered their home through an open sliding door shortly after midnight.

Janse van Rensburg said the suspects, wearing balaclavas, demanded money, firearms and cellphones. She said the three victims were tied up and locked in a room before the suspects ransacked the house.

Police said the robbers fled with jewelry, perfumes, five television sets, two laptops, four cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No serous injuries were sustained during the incident.

African News Agency (ANA)