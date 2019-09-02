Bulelani Manyakama, who was accused of killing boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jagels, has died. Picture: Supplied.

East London - The police officer who allegedly shot and killed woman boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels has died, authorities confirmed on Monday morning. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the suspect Bulelani Manyakama, 37, was based at the East London's Tactical Response Team (TRT).

Manyakama was arrested on Friday after he was involved in a head-on collision near Peddie, a few hours after he shot and killed Jegels who was reportedly his girlfriend.

Manyakama had been hospitalised after sustaining head injuries to which he had succumbed.

Jegels' mother, who was also shot in the attack, was still in hospital.

Reacting to the Jegels' death was Parliaments' select committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture which extended its condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Chairperson of the committee, Mamagase Nchabeleng said: “This shocking incident has robbed a young woman of a bright future, a family of a beloved daughter and the world of a boxing star."

Nchabeleng said "Baby Lee" was not just a hero to many women across the world, but shattered the opinions of those who think that females do not belong in boxing.

"This incident is an example of the harsh realities of abuse and violence against so many women".

On Sunday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture visited Jegels' mother in hospital.

"During our visit, we talked to Ms Jegels with the intention of comforting and consoling her as she deals with the tragic loss of her daughter while recovering from the gun wounds caused by this killer," Mabuyane said.

He said this pain was made more needling by the fact that Jegels was murdered in front of her mother by her boyfriend.

"A person who was supposed to love her, that same person is a police officer that was supposed to serve and protect her".

