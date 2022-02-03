Level 4 warning as severe thunderstorms on the cards in the Eastern Cape, SA Weather Service warns

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape. The weather service said the conditions may pose danger, especially to populated towns within the province, and issued a level 4 warning.

It said the combination of damaging winds, hail and lightning is expected to result in general damage to infrastructure, informal and formal settlements and livestock. “Disruptions to municipal and other services can be expected. “The heavy downpours are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and cause major traffic disruptions and incidents.

“Falling trees with flying debris can also be expected due to strong winds,” the weather service said. The SAWS has also predicted lightning in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Free State provinces. Earlier this week, the weather service advised that the country was in no immediate danger from tropical cyclone Batsirai currently affecting the southern Indian Ocean.

Batsirai is the second named system of the 2021/2022 season for the South-West Indian Ocean domain. The weather service said Batsirai had sustained winds of about 140km/h and was moving slowly south-west at 18.5km/h. It said Madagascar was likely to be affected by the tropical cyclone.