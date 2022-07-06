LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa adresses mourners at Enyobeni mass funeral, saying 'our hearts are broken'

East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.

#EnyobeniTavern - Ramaphosa says this is not the time for blame games, he says governments spelhetes should be blamed. He also says those selling alcohol to children should also shoulder the blame. Earlier, he said the parents wants answers and should not be kept waiting. @IOL

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa says establishments violating liqour laws should be closed down and permanently. He says he wants the debate on upping the age of alcohol drinking from 18 to 21 to become "a national debate". Mourners are happy with proposal. @IOL

#EnyobeniTavern - President Cyril Ramaphosa says "our hearts ate broken" adding that some parents will now be deprived of kindling their children and grandparents who will never see their grandchildren. Some schools lost pupils and some desks will be empty. @IOL

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa now answers his critics who said he has not business in coming to Scenery Park to mourn the tragedy. He says many children still needs to be saved. "We have the absolute right to be here, to come and mourn with their families." @IOL

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa is now meticulously recounting how the 21 deceased pupils were remembered by their families and friends and what they aspired to be in life. One of the deceased wanted to be a police officer. One Unathi wanted to be an actress. @IOL

WATCH: Dr Matiwane from the Eastern Cape Department of health explains to concerned mourners at the mass funeral for some of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy how the investigation regarding the 21 deaths has been going. He ruled out a stampede and pleaded for patience from affected families, saying this investigation is critical.

WATCH: Police Minister, Bheki Cele leading mourners attending the mass funeral for the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy with a song saying there is a need for a prayer. @IOL pic.twitter.com/5rec1L2lak

#EnyobeniTarven - Police Minister, Bheki Cele says no one will be spared after this tragedy as they are aware that even the SAPS did not act when it was asked by concerned residents. He says it is for that reason their team of investigators cqme from the national office. @IOL pic.twitter.com/T6edBTAIxc

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa says we were all deeply affected by the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy. He says he got to know about it while he was on state business in Germany, Europe. Earlier he said it is very painful for a parent to bury his or her own child. @IOL

WATCH: Before surrendering the podium after reading the obituary of one of the victims of the #EnyobeniTavern tragedy, this mourner whose name was not immediately established, turned to President Cyril Ramaphosa and said: "Mr President, the black race is fast perishing". @IOL pic.twitter.com/s6TADMKQbZ

PHOTOS: Families of the victims of the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy are now taking turns in reading obituaries of the pupils who perished in the early hours of June 26, 2022 while partying at the notorious at Scenery Park in East London. #EnyobeniTarven @IOL pic.twitter.com/FeyzGZted3 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022

Visible grief and uncontrollable weeping were the order of the day during the mass funeral of some of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where partying underage learners perished under unexplained circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape provincial government and the Buffalo City metro hosted a mass funeral at Scenery Sports Field in East London. Learners from local schools, among them Sakhimkamva and Mzokhanyako, also came to mourn.