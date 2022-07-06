Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 6, 2022

LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa adresses mourners at Enyobeni mass funeral, saying 'our hearts are broken'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has now taken the podium to address the mass funeral held at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Published 20m ago

Pictures and videos by Sihle Mavuso and Henk Kruger

East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.

WATCH: Dr Matiwane from the Eastern Cape Department of health explains to concerned mourners at the mass funeral for some of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy how the investigation regarding the 21 deaths has been going. He ruled out a stampede and pleaded for patience from affected families, saying this investigation is critical.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

Visible grief and uncontrollable weeping were the order of the day during the mass funeral of some of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where partying underage learners perished under unexplained circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape provincial government and the Buffalo City metro hosted a mass funeral at Scenery Sports Field in East London. Learners from local schools, among them Sakhimkamva and Mzokhanyako, also came to mourn.

The relatives of the deceased took the front row inside the gigantic marquee pitched for the mass funeral.

Read the full story here

WATCH: A mourner attending the mass funeral of some of the eNyobeni Tavern victims weeps uncontrollably as the coffins are brought in by Avbob staff members. The funeral is taking place at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

WATCH: Inside the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London for the mass funeral for the 21 victims of the eNyobeni Tavern victims. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with some of his Cabinet members.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is taking place today.

The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London.

The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.

The president will be joined at the funeral service by the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.

