LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa attends funeral service of 21 victims of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

Pictures and videos by Sihle Mavuso and Henk Kruger East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.

PHOTOS: The marquee pitched for the mass funeral for the victims of the #eNyobeniTavern tragedy is now fully packed. Some mourners have to follow the proceedings from outside where big screens have been mounted for them. @IOL pic.twitter.com/XJHCA1qQlr — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022 #EnyobeniTavern - Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, seems to concur with police Minister, Bheki Cele that parents should take some responsibility for the 21 deceased victim. He said the tragedy could have been avoided if families played their roles accordingly. @IOL pic.twitter.com/PiqatoQOzM — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022

PICS: The #funeral for some of the #EnyobeniTavern victims are under way at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. 📷 @henkpix @AfriNewsAgency @IOL pic.twitter.com/yxLA6vdF6h — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) July 6, 2022 WATCH: A mourner attending the mass funeral of some of the eNyobeni Tavern victims weeps uncontrollably as the coffins are brought in by Avbob staff members. The funeral is taking place at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. Video: Sihle Mavuso

The caskets of the 21 #EnyobeniTavern victims are carried into the marquee at the Scenery Park Sports Field where the #funeral is under way. 🎥 @henkpix @IOL pic.twitter.com/z3MgUYe27i — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) July 6, 2022 PHOTOS: The clergy waiting to welcome the corpses of the eNyobeni Tavern victims into the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. The sombre mass funeral is already in session. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jAeQXYU7CS — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022

WATCH: Inside the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London for the mass funeral for the 21 victims of the eNyobeni Tavern victims. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with some of his Cabinet members. Video: Sihle Mavuso

PHOTOS: Some of the mourning families who lost their children during the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy have already taken their seats inside the big marquee set up for the mass funeral at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. @IOL pic.twitter.com/NYeB0Ju9A8 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022 PHOTOS: Learners from Sakhikamva high school and Mzomkhanyako high school have arrived to take part in the funeral of their fellow learners who perished during the recent eNyobeni Tavern tragedy where 21 of them lost their lives. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dkySSVdSvS — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022 PHOTOS: National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola and deputy police Minister, Cassel Mathale, arriving for the mass funeral of of 21 eNyobeni Tavern victims. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3cAxgYm38O — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022

PHOTOS: AVBOB staff setting up a gazebo in preparation for the arrival of some of the corpses for the 21 eNyobeni Tavern victims. @IOL pic.twitter.com/x9DkNREuR5 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022 The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is taking place today. The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London.