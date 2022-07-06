Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa attends funeral service of 21 victims of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among provincial and local government leaders attending the mass funeral service of 21 young people at Scenery Park in East London. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 31m ago

Pictures and videos by Sihle Mavuso and Henk Kruger

East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.

WATCH: A mourner attending the mass funeral of some of the eNyobeni Tavern victims weeps uncontrollably as the coffins are brought in by Avbob staff members. The funeral is taking place at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

WATCH: Inside the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London for the mass funeral for the 21 victims of the eNyobeni Tavern victims. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with some of his Cabinet members.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is taking place today.

The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London.

The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.

The president will be joined at the funeral service by the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.

