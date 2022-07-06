LIVE BLOG: Enyobeni Tavern tragedy - Cyril Ramaphosa assures victims' families action will be taken

East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.

#EnyobeniMassFuneral - President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his lengthy speech by telling the mourning families that they are with them and they feel their pain. Signing off, he assured them that action will be taken after the tragedy claimed 21 lives and shocked the world.

#EnyobeniMassFuneral - President Cyril Ramaphosa pleads with alcohol producers and distributors to stop marketing their toxic product to children. He says South Africa is already facing an alcohol problem and it has already been counted among the top drnkers worldwide.

#EnyobeniMassFuneral - President Cyril Ramaphosa continues his crusade against alcohol abuse and irresponsible sale and consumption. He says binge drinking by 18 year-olds is now worrying. He adds "this is a national crisis", pleading with authorities to enforce the law.

#EnyobeniMassFuneral - President Cyril Ramaphosa says alcohol has been proven to be harmful and it has become another national crisis. He adds that action has to be taken now. Families of the tragedy needs support and counseling.

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cryil Ramaphosa continues with his mass funeral address. He says "this should never happen again" not only here, but anywhere in South Africa. He added that "this tragedy has affected all of us." He says children are raised by a community.

#EnyobeniTavern - Ramaphosa says in our culture raising a child is a societal duty, hence adults have to guide them when they go astray. Adults must reprimand them, equally, they must reprimand other adults who lead children astray. Turning a blind eye is a big no.

#EnyobeniMassFuneral - Although he earlier said today is not a day to lay blame on the door of others, President Cyril Ramaphosa says parents have responsibilities. He says it is their "God given" responsibilities to ask where a 13 year-old child is when the night falls.

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa is now meticulously recounting how the 21 deceased pupils were remembered by their families and friends and what they aspired to be in life. One of the deceased wanted to be a police officer. One Unathi wanted to be an actress.

#EnyobeniTavern - Ramaphosa says this is not the time for blame games, he says governments spelhetes should be blamed. He also says those selling alcohol to children should also shoulder the blame. Earlier, he said the parents wants answers and should not be kept waiting.

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa says establishments violating liqour laws should be closed down and permanently. He says he wants the debate on upping the age of alcohol drinking from 18 to 21 to become "a national debate". Mourners are happy with proposal.

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa says we were all deeply affected by the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy. He says he got to know about it while he was on state business in Germany, Europe. Earlier he said it is very painful for a parent to bury his or her own child.

#EnyobeniTavern - President Cyril Ramaphosa says "our hearts ate broken" adding that some parents will now be deprived of kindling their children and grandparents who will never see their grandchildren. Some schools lost pupils and some desks will be empty.

#EnyobeniTarven - President Cyril Ramaphosa now answers his critics who said he has not business in coming to Scenery Park to mourn the tragedy. He says many children still needs to be saved. "We have the absolute right to be here, to come and mourn with their families."

WATCH: Dr Matiwane from the Eastern Cape Department of health explains to concerned mourners at the mass funeral for some of the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy how the investigation regarding the 21 deaths has been going. He ruled out a stampede and pleaded for patience from affected families, saying this investigation is critical.

WATCH: Police Minister, Bheki Cele leading mourners attending the mass funeral for the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy with a song saying there is a need for a prayer.

#EnyobeniTarven - Police Minister, Bheki Cele says no one will be spared after this tragedy as they are aware that even the SAPS did not act when it was asked by concerned residents. He says it is for that reason their team of investigators cqme from the national office.

PHOTOS: Families of the victims of the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy are now taking turns in reading obituaries of the pupils who perished in the early hours of June 26, 2022 while partying at the notorious at Scenery Park in East London. #EnyobeniTarven

WATCH: Before surrendering the podium after reading the obituary of one of the victims of the #EnyobeniTavern tragedy, this mourner whose name was not immediately established, turned to President Cyril Ramaphosa and said: "Mr President, the black race is fast perishing".

Visible grief and uncontrollable weeping were the order of the day during the mass funeral of some of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where partying underage learners perished under unexplained circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape provincial government and the Buffalo City metro hosted a mass funeral at Scenery Sports Field in East London. Learners from local schools, among them Sakhimkamva and Mzokhanyako, also came to mourn.

The relatives of the deceased took the front row inside the gigantic marquee pitched for the mass funeral.