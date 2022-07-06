LIVE BLOG: Families of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims read obituaries during mass funeral

Pictures and videos by Sihle Mavuso and Henk Kruger
East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.
Visible grief and uncontrollable weeping were the order of the day during the mass funeral of some of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where partying underage learners perished under unexplained circumstances.
On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape provincial government and the Buffalo City metro hosted a mass funeral at Scenery Sports Field in East London. Learners from local schools, among them Sakhimkamva and Mzokhanyako, also came to mourn.
The relatives of the deceased took the front row inside the gigantic marquee pitched for the mass funeral.
WATCH: Inside the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy
Enyobeni tavern families offended by Cele’s ‘insensitive’ comment that they should take responsibility for deaths
WATCH: It's a pig’s den! MPs disgusted by Enyobeni Tavern
Enyobeni Tavern: Community lights candles in memory of victims
WATCH: Buffalo City admits most taverns inspected at Scenery Park not compliant
Read the full story here
PHOTOS: Families of the victims of the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy are now taking turns in reading obituaries of the pupils who perished in the early hours of June 26, 2022 while partying at the notorious at Scenery Park in East London. #EnyobeniTarven @IOL pic.twitter.com/FeyzGZted3— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
PHOTOS: The marquee pitched for the mass funeral for the victims of the #eNyobeniTavern tragedy is now fully packed. Some mourners have to follow the proceedings from outside where big screens have been mounted for them. @IOL pic.twitter.com/XJHCA1qQlr— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
#EnyobeniTavern - Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, seems to concur with police Minister, Bheki Cele that parents should take some responsibility for the 21 deceased victim. He said the tragedy could have been avoided if families played their roles accordingly. @IOL pic.twitter.com/PiqatoQOzM— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
#EnyobeniTavern: Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, lauds President Cyril Ramaphosa for attending the mass funeral, saying his attendance brings hope. He gets political, quoting Martin Luther King saying leaders are judged by their behavior during time of challenges. @IOL pic.twitter.com/T1VbkJJiv0— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
PHOTOS: Pupils from Sakhikamva and Mzokhanyayo high school takepart in candle lighting in memory of their 21 learners who perished at Enyobeni Tavern in East London. @IOL pic.twitter.com/g0hZQASDGs— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
PICS: President #CyrilRamaphosa was among provincial and local government leaders attending the mass #funeral service of 21 young #EnyobeniTavern victims at Scenery Park in East London. 📷 @henkpix @AfriNewsAgency @IOL pic.twitter.com/cMNqLZbQxE— IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) July 6, 2022
PICS: The #funeral for some of the #EnyobeniTavern victims are under way at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. 📷 @henkpix @AfriNewsAgency @IOL pic.twitter.com/yxLA6vdF6h— IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) July 6, 2022
WATCH: A mourner attending the mass funeral of some of the eNyobeni Tavern victims weeps uncontrollably as the coffins are brought in by Avbob staff members. The funeral is taking place at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London.
Video: Sihle Mavuso
The caskets of the 21 #EnyobeniTavern victims are carried into the marquee at the Scenery Park Sports Field where the #funeral is under way. 🎥 @henkpix @IOL pic.twitter.com/z3MgUYe27i— IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) July 6, 2022
PHOTOS: The clergy waiting to welcome the corpses of the eNyobeni Tavern victims into the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. The sombre mass funeral is already in session. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jAeQXYU7CS— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
WATCH: Inside the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London for the mass funeral for the 21 victims of the eNyobeni Tavern victims. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with some of his Cabinet members.
Video: Sihle Mavuso
PHOTOS: Some of the mourning families who lost their children during the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy have already taken their seats inside the big marquee set up for the mass funeral at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. @IOL pic.twitter.com/NYeB0Ju9A8— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
PHOTOS: Learners from Sakhikamva high school and Mzomkhanyako high school have arrived to take part in the funeral of their fellow learners who perished during the recent eNyobeni Tavern tragedy where 21 of them lost their lives. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dkySSVdSvS— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
PHOTOS: National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola and deputy police Minister, Cassel Mathale, arriving for the mass funeral of of 21 eNyobeni Tavern victims. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3cAxgYm38O— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
PHOTOS: AVBOB staff setting up a gazebo in preparation for the arrival of some of the corpses for the 21 eNyobeni Tavern victims. @IOL pic.twitter.com/x9DkNREuR5— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 6, 2022
The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is taking place today.
The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London.
The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.
The president will be joined at the funeral service by the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.