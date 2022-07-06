LIVE BLOG: Families of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy victims read obituaries during mass funeral

East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is under way.

Visible grief and uncontrollable weeping were the order of the day during the mass funeral of some of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where partying underage learners perished under unexplained circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape provincial government and the Buffalo City metro hosted a mass funeral at Scenery Sports Field in East London. Learners from local schools, among them Sakhimkamva and Mzokhanyako, also came to mourn.

The relatives of the deceased took the front row inside the gigantic marquee pitched for the mass funeral.