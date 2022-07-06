LIVE BLOG: Funeral service for 21 victims of Enyobeni Tavern tragedy under way

East London - The funeral for the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London is taking place today.

The caskets of the 21 #EnyobeniTavern victims are carried into the marquee at the Scenery Park Sports Field where the #funeral is under way. 🎥 @henkpix @IOL pic.twitter.com/z3MgUYe27i

WATCH: A mourner attending the mass funeral of some of the eNyobeni Tavern victims weeps uncontrollably as the coffins are brought in by Avbob staff members. The funeral is taking place at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London.

WATCH: Inside the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London for the mass funeral for the 21 victims of the eNyobeni Tavern victims. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with some of his Cabinet members.

PHOTOS: The clergy waiting to welcome the corpses of the eNyobeni Tavern victims into the gigantic marquee set up at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. The sombre mass funeral is already in session. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jAeQXYU7CS

PHOTOS: Some of the mourning families who lost their children during the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy have already taken their seats inside the big marquee set up for the mass funeral at Scenery Park Sports Field in East London. @IOL pic.twitter.com/NYeB0Ju9A8

PHOTOS: AVBOB staff setting up a gazebo in preparation for the arrival of some of the corpses for the 21 eNyobeni Tavern victims. @IOL pic.twitter.com/x9DkNREuR5

PHOTOS: National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola and deputy police Minister, Cassel Mathale, arriving for the mass funeral of of 21 eNyobeni Tavern victims. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3cAxgYm38O

PHOTOS: Learners from Sakhikamva high school and Mzomkhanyako high school have arrived to take part in the funeral of their fellow learners who perished during the recent eNyobeni Tavern tragedy where 21 of them lost their lives. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dkySSVdSvS

The funeral service is expected to take place at the Scenery Park sports field in East London.

The young people are said to have collapsed and died from an unknown substance that is said to have been in the air.