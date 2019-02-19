File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of robbery after a cyclist was pushed off his bicycle and robbed of his cellphone on Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg warned cyclists to be on the lookout for a white VW Jetta which allegedly robbed a cyclist at about 6:30am at the corner of Cows Corner and Kragga Kamma Road in the Colleen Glen area.

It's alleged that the 64-year-old man from Theescombe was training when he noticed a white Jetta parked on the side of the road with two occupants inside.

As he neared the vehicle, he noticed a person emerging from the bushes and as he passed the person, he was pushed off his bicycle, said Janse Van Rensburg.

The suspect grabbed the cyclist’s cellphone and ran to the parked vehicle.

The suspects drove off in the direction of Seaview.

Anyone who may spot this vehicle in the vicinity is asked to contact Kabega Park Detectives on 041 397 6801 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

