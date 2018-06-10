Raahil Sain/Screenshot.
PORT ELIZABETH - A small aircraft crashed and burst into flames in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear of there were any survivors.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash in the Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

An ANA reporter saw the small plane circling in the Baakens Valley shortly before 3pm.
A small aircraft crashed in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon. VIDEO: Raahil Sain/ANA
Moments later a cloud of black smoke could be seen just below the ridgeline of the valley.

A small aircraft crashed in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon. It remains unclear if there are any survivors. VIDEO: Raahil Sain/ANA
Emergency officials are on the scene.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where a small aircraft crashed in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon. VIDEO: Raahil Sain/ANA

* This is a developing story.

African News Agency/ANA