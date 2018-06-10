PORT ELIZABETH - A small aircraft crashed and burst into flames in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear of there were any survivors.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash in the Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
An ANA reporter saw the small plane circling in the Baakens Valley shortly before 3pm.
Moments later a cloud of black smoke could be seen just below the ridgeline of the valley.
Emergency officials are on the scene.
* This is a developing story.
African News Agency/ANA