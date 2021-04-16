Lovers jailed for insurance fraud murder

DURBAN - Lebohang Mbola (48) and Mthunzi Mbelwana (65) were sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for insurance fraud murders committed in 2019. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape, Anelisa Ngcakani, said Mbola and Mbelwana murdered Themba Mbola and Andiswa Mhlontlo in Mdantsane. She said the couple were sentenced to 25 years for each murder. "Lebohang and Mbelwana were further sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for each of four attempted murders. Furthermore, they were sentenced to seven years for arson, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, five years for unlawful possession of ammunition and five years for fraud. The sentences, except for the fraud sentence, were ordered to run concurrently with the sentence for the murder of Mbola," Ngcakani said. She said Lebohang, who was Mbola’s ex wife, and Mbelwana were lovers and lived together at NU17 in Mdantsane. Mbola and Mhlontlo on the other hand were also a couple and lived together at NU14 in Mdantsane.

Mbola and Lebohang had a turbulent relationship before they were divorced in October 2017, Mbelwana applied for and received an insurance life policy on Mbola.

In the application, he fraudulently submitted that he was Mbola’s cousin. In November 2017 Lebohang applied for and received an insurance life policy on Mbola. Mbelwana and Lebohang then conspired to murder Mbola in order to claim the benefits under these policies.

On December 27, 2017, Lebohang and Mbelwana gained forced entry into Mbola and Mhlontlo’s home.

"Inside there was the couple, their three minor children and a tenant, David Takaindisa. Mbelwana fired shots at Mbola while Lebohang doused him and the house with flammable liquid substance and set it alight. Lebohang and Mbelwana then fled and leaving the six inside the burning house.

“Mbola died at the scene while the others managed to escape. Mhlontlo died in hospital the following day. However, Mhlontlo managed to tell people who committed the crime," Ngcakani said.

She said Lebohang sustained burn wounds after setting the house alight and was arrested in hospital.

Mbelwana submitted the claims for the insurance payment benefits.

The November 2017 policy paid out R60 000.

Investigations into his role, which were guided by the prosecutor, continued and he was ultimately arrested in June 2018.

"The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Livingstone Sakata, applauded the prosecutor, Advocate Deolin Willemse and the team of investigators who worked tirelessly to bring the accused to justice," she said.