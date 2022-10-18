Makhanda police launch manhunt for 7 prison escapees

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt after seven detainees escaped from a correctional facility in Makhanda.
Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the seven remand detainees escaped in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to News24, an officer arrived for duty when she saw lights on in one of the units. A 72-hour activation plan has been set up to hunt down the men.
The seven escapees are Zimbabwean nationals charged with rhino poaching.
They are:
Prison group fights to have cellphones in jails but authorities give reasons why they are considered contraband
Murder-accused man who escaped from custody gets three years for vanishing act
Golden Miles Bhudu says St Albans inmate’s viral pics set back fight to have cellphones allowed in prisons
St Albans prisoner in hot water after photographs go viral on social media
- Nhamo Muyambo
- Francis Chitho
- Trymore Chauke
- Lubuyo September
- Abraham Moyane
- Simba Masinge
- Bennet Kwarrile
"DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the escapees. They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station," Nxumalo said.
In July, five awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Wellington Correctional Facility. It is understood that Qumbu police officers were transporting prisoners back to prison when they heard a bang at the back door of the vehicle. They were travelling along Nqadu Road.
In April, two inmates who escaped from the Malmesbury Prison were recaptured. At the time, IOL reported that a 72-hour activation plan was launched after the men escaped just before the Easter weekend.
IOL