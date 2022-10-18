Makhanda police launch manhunt for 7 prison escapees

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the seven remand detainees escaped in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to News24, an officer arrived for duty when she saw lights on in one of the units. A 72-hour activation plan has been set up to hunt down the men.

Nhamo Muyambo

Francis Chitho

Trymore Chauke

Lubuyo September

Abraham Moyane

Simba Masinge

Bennet Kwarrile

"DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the escapees. They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station," Nxumalo said.

In July, five awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Wellington Correctional Facility. It is understood that Qumbu police officers were transporting prisoners back to prison when they heard a bang at the back door of the vehicle. They were travelling along Nqadu Road.

In April, two inmates who escaped from the Malmesbury Prison were recaptured. At the time, IOL reported that a 72-hour activation plan was launched after the men escaped just before the Easter weekend.