File picture

Dutywa - Dutywa police have arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 74-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. It was alleged that both the suspect and the deceased had attended a traditional ceremony on Saturday at Upper Falakahla locality, Chizele village, Dutywa, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was further alleged that the suspect accosted the 74-year-old man on their way from the ceremony about 5.30pm. The 74-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his upper body and died at the scene. The motive behind the murder was not clear at this stage.

"Once the murder was reported to Dutywa Police Station, the suspect was traced and arrested. He has been charged with murder. He will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)