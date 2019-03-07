File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A 22-year-old man was arrested for the attempted rape of a 59-year-old woman at Maya Location, Nqadu Village, in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape, police reported on Thursday. According to police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha, it is alleged that the suspect is the neighbour of the victim. He normally requests permission to sleep at the house of the victim and is allowed to sleep in the house of the victim but on a different bed.

“On Sunday, the suspect, as usual, went to sleep in the house of the victim at Maya Location, Nqadu Village, Willowvale. The victim woke up at about 23h10 and found the suspect trying to rape her,” Manatha said in a statement.

“She saw the suspect as the lights were not switched off. The victim fought back and the suspect ran for his dear life.”

Manatha said the suspect was traced and finally arrested on Thursday. He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of attempted rape.

Butterworth Cluster Police is appealing to women to be cautious and not afford male strangers places to sleep over as they can become victims of sexual crimes, added Manatha.

African News Agency (ANA)