Man arrested for drunk driving, dragging pedestrian's body under his car

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man is soon to appear in court after he was arrested on charges of drunken-driving and culpable homicide. In a statement released on Monday, provincial police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Uitenhage police members arrested the 45-year-old man.

According to reports, it is alleged that the suspect left a club in Durban Street in Kariega on Sunday just before 9pm and as he was driving off he was stopped by witnesses who notified him that a body was being dragged beneath his moving vehicle. “Emergency services and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were summoned to the scene and it was established that the unknown male victim, a pedestrian in his forties, had passed away. “The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the scene on the two charges,” Swart said.

The SAPS has urged drivers not to drive after they have consumed alcohol and instead to use alternative transport or have a responsible, sober person pick them up. Eastern Cape police are also seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the deceased. Swart has urged anyone who may be searching for a missing relative to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos, on 079 869 8141 or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Police have noted that callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. In an unrelated incident, police are seeking three suspects on charges of attempted murder after they shot a man in the Ebhongweni informal settlement at a spaza shop. It is alleged the suspects were looking for a loan shark. Two had knives while the other had a firearm.