Port Elizabeth - Enrico Gerwel, 21, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly murdering 12-year-old Alvineesha Brookes. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the case against Gerwel was postponed until June 24.

Five other suspects also appeared in court on charges which include murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The suspects were arrested less than 24 hours after the schoolgirl was caught in the crossfire of a gang-shooting in Buys Street.

Angered community members mobilised and marched to a suspected gang member's house in Bardien Street where Tavern Moss was stabbed and beaten to death, police said at the time.

Naidu said the five accused would be back in court on April 9.

Meanwhile, Kenton Horne, 23, also appeared in court on Thursday for the attempted murder of a 3-year-old boy who was shot while standing in the yard with his father in Helenvale earlier this week.

The toddler, Clinton Williams, is still recovering in hospital.

African News Agency (ANA)