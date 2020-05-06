Man arrested nine hours after alleged murder in Port Elizabeth

Within nine hours after allegedly committing a murder, a suspect was arrested in the same street where the crime was committed by the SAPS Gelvandale Tracing Team in Port Elizabeth.

It is alleged that the 42-year-old Preston Dunsten and a friend had been walking in Reginald Street in Helenvale on Tuesday when they were approached by the suspect, an Eastern Cape police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The suspect then demanded Dunsten hand over his cellphone. When Dunsten replied that he didn’t have a cellphone, the suspect stabbed him in his chest and ran away.

Dunsten subsequently ran into a house, collapsed and died.

At about 7.30am today, the Gelvandale Tracing Team members arrested the suspect as he was walking in Reginald Street.