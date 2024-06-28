Man dies at sea at Algoa Bay

A 39-year-old Sri Lankan man who was a seafarer has died in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gqeberha deputy station commander, Jonathan Tufts said that the man died, despite the organisation and EC Government Health EMS paramedics attempts to save his life.

“NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were activated at 9.26am, Thursday, June 27, following an urgent request for medical care, on-board a container motor vessel at anchorage 1, Algoa Bay, off-shore of the Port of Port Elizabeth – the man was suffering a medical condition,” said Tufts. He went on to say that the ship’s medical personnel had received medical guidance from the EMS duty doctor. Upon arrival to the casualty vessel, the NSRI MEX crew and EMS paramedics were transferred aboard the vessel, where they discovered the man under the care of the ship’s medical team. The man was determined to be in critical condition.

Advanced medical care was initiated, and the patient fell into cardiac arrest. Efforts to revive the patient using CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) were initiated, and two of these efforts were successful, but the patient remained in serious condition. Paramedics and NSRI MEX crew remained on-board the motor vessel, performing CPR and providing significant medical treatment to the patient. “After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased,” Tufts said.