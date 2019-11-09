File picture: Pexels

Port Alfred - A 28-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in Port Alfred late on Friday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated at 11pm after reports of a drowning accident in a swimming pool at a chalet in Port Alfred, NSRI Port Alfred station commander Stephen Slade said on Saturday.

NSRI Port Alfred crew and medics responded to join Atlas Security officers, Eastern Cape emergency management services (EMS), and the South African Police Service on the scene, while Gardmed ambulance services were also activated.

"On arrival on the scene, our NSRI medics joined paramedics continuing in extensive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts on a 28-year-old male from Bisho," he said.

Despite extensive CPR efforts, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was declared deceased. Police had opened an inquest docket. Condolences were conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man, Slade said.