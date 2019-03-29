File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 28-year-old girlfriend in Elliot, Eastern Cape police said on Friday. "It is alleged that the suspect went to the flat of his former girlfriend on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at about 12h00 at the main street of Elliotdale. He found the woman alone and allegedly shot her in the upper body. The woman passed away at the scene. The suspect then ran away and a murder case was registered at Elliotdale Police Station," Elliotdale police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The man was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the murder of the defenceless woman.

The suspect will appear before the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)