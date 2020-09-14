Man gets 18 years’ jail for raping stepdaughter 15 years ago
Cape Town – A 59-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter in the Butterworth Regional Magistrate’s Court.
On September 13, 2019, the victim – now 18 years old – broke her silence to her teachers that she was raped by her stepfather on 15 May, 2005, SAPS said in a statement on Monday.
The teen said she was raped at their home, Railway Houses, Butterworth, while her mother was at work.
After a case of rape was registered at Butterworth police station, it was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. The man was sentenced on Friday.
Yesterday, at about 8pm, SAPS members attached to the Operation Command Centre in Fort Beaufort were busy conducting crime-prevention duties in the area when they received information about a vehicle carrying bags of dagga.
They spotted the vehicle on the R63 between Fort Beaufort and Queenstown and upon searching it, they found 37 bags of dagga to the estimated street value of R50 000.
It is alleged the two suspects, aged 48 and 54, were driving from Kokstad to Port Elizabeth.
They were charged for possession of dagga. The vehicle and dagga were confiscated by police.
These suspects will appear at the Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court soon.
IOL