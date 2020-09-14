Man gets 18 years’ jail for raping stepdaughter 15 years ago

Cape Town – A 59-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter in the Butterworth Regional Magistrate’s Court.

On September 13, 2019, the victim – now 18 years old – broke her silence to her teachers that she was raped by her stepfather on 15 May, 2005, SAPS said in a statement on Monday.

The teen said she was raped at their home, Railway Houses, Butterworth, while her mother was at work.

After a case of rape was registered at Butterworth police station, it was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. The man was sentenced on Friday.

