Man gets 25 years for raping, trying to kill his teen sister

Cape Town – A Despatch man has received a 25-year jail sentence for raping his sister and attempting to murder her in the Eastern Cape High Court. The 21-year-old man acknowledged responsibility for the crimes, which were committed on July 12, 2019.

After raping his sister, he had left her unconscious in their home with a knife wound to the stomach, having initially beaten her with a brick. According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, the man had visited a friend on the day and returned home after “smoking drugs the whole day”. His sister, who was 15 at the time, was alone at home. Their mother was at her Gqeberha workplace.

“An argument erupted between the two siblings and the brother started beating her with a brick. He then asked her for sex and she refused. ’’He forcefully undressed her. She resisted and he struck her face with a brick. As he raped her, she scratched his face. ’’He then continued striking her on the face and head with a brick,” Ngcakani said.

“The State advocate, Ismat Cerfontein, accepted the responsible plea and the younger man was discovered responsible and sentenced accordingly.’’ In 2017, a 25-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years for raping his sister. He had claimed innocence due to him being intoxicated. The accused had threatened to stab his sister, who was 17 at the time, with a knife, then raped her and left.