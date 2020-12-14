Man gets five life terms for raping girls on way to school

Cape Town – A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to five life terms by the Lady Frere Regional Court for raping five schoolchildren while they were on their way to school.

Eastern Cape police said the case against Khanyisa Xolo involving a sixth child is yet to be finalised as the alleged victim did not attend the court proceedings. All the life sentences will run concurrently.

Xolo had attacked the children on October 16, 2019 while they were on their way to school at Maqhashu Locality near Lady Frere (Cacadu), 228km from Queenstown, in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

He was arrested the following day after being identified by the victims, who knew him from the village. One of the victim’s parents had noticed “suspicious symptoms” in their daughter and told the police, who activated a 72-hour plan to catch the rapist.

’’Detecive Sergaent Nyaka successfully opposed bail and the suspect was remanded in custody until the finalisation of the case,’’ the police said.