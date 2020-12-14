Man gets five life terms for raping girls on way to school
Cape Town – A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to five life terms by the Lady Frere Regional Court for raping five schoolchildren while they were on their way to school.
Eastern Cape police said the case against Khanyisa Xolo involving a sixth child is yet to be finalised as the alleged victim did not attend the court proceedings. All the life sentences will run concurrently.
Xolo had attacked the children on October 16, 2019 while they were on their way to school at Maqhashu Locality near Lady Frere (Cacadu), 228km from Queenstown, in the Chris Hani District Municipality.
He was arrested the following day after being identified by the victims, who knew him from the village. One of the victim’s parents had noticed “suspicious symptoms” in their daughter and told the police, who activated a 72-hour plan to catch the rapist.
’’Detecive Sergaent Nyaka successfully opposed bail and the suspect was remanded in custody until the finalisation of the case,’’ the police said.
Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said at the time: “It is alleged that the young girls were on their way to school on October 15 2019, when they met the suspect, who allegedly raped the girls and threatened them that they should not report it.’’
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the investigating officer for his meticulous work and the National Prosecuting Authority for the successful conviction.
’’Our diligent and dedicated Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit members continue to ensure that sex offenders are brought to book and sentenced for their crimes,“ the police said.
IOL